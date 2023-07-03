Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) closed at $19.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Astronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Astronics Corporation to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 76.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $166.66 million, up 29.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $662.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +92.81% and +23.93%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astronics Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Astronics Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

