Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) closed at $19.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Astronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 91.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $166.66 million, up 29.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $662.88 million, which would represent changes of +92.81% and +23.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Astronics Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Astronics Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.