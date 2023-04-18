Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Astronics Corporation (ATRO) closed at $16, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Astronics Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Astronics Corporation to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $142.54 million, up 22.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $623.36 million, which would represent changes of +102.16% and +16.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Astronics Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Astronics Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Astronics Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 525.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.05.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.