Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) closed the most recent trading day at $15.90, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.67% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Astronics Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Astronics Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $142.54 million, up 22.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $623.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +102.16% and +16.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astronics Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Astronics Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Astronics Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 533.33 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.53.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

