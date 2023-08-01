Astronics - Class B (ATROB) Price Target Increased by 7.47% to 19.68

The average one-year price target for Astronics - Class B (OTC:ATROB) has been revised to 19.68 / share. This is an increase of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 18.31 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.14 to a high of 22.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.76% from the latest reported closing price of 20.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics - Class B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATROB is 0.01%, an increase of 16.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

