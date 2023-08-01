Astronics - Class B (ATROB) Price Target Increased by 7.47% to 19.68

The average one-year price target for Astronics - Class B (OTC:ATROB) has been revised to 19.68 / share. This is an increase of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 18.31 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.14 to a high of 22.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.76% from the latest reported closing price of 20.24 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics - Class B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATROB is 0.01%, an increase of 16.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 265K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.
DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.
DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.
EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.
WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Astronics Corporation Reports Preliminary Orders for Second Quarter 2023 of Approximately $200 million
- FIRST AMENDMENT SIXTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT
- List of Guarantor Subsidiaries, filed herewith.
- Certificate of Amendment of the Certificate of Incorporation, incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company’s Current Report on 8-K, as filed with the SEC on May 24, 2023.
- Astronics Corporation Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.