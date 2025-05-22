Is Astronics (ATRO) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Astronics Corporation is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 53 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Astronics Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRO's full-year earnings has moved 36.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ATRO has returned about 91.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 13.8%. This means that Astronics Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 70.8%.

In Bae Systems PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Astronics Corporation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.7% so far this year, so ATRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Bae Systems PLC is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Astronics Corporation and Bae Systems PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.