Astronics (ATRO) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 20.74

The average one-year price target for Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been revised to 20.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 19.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.52% from the latest reported closing price of 17.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRO is 0.23%, an increase of 13.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 21,266K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Next Century Growth Investors holds 2,173K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 20.28% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,690K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 1,425K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 36.10% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,023K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 38.17% over the last quarter.

BBH Trust - BBH Partner Fund - Small Cap Equity holds 850K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Astronics Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Astronics Corporation serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

