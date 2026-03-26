Astronics (ATRO) Price Target Increased by 13.77% to 89.33

The average one-year price target for Astronics (NasdaqGS:ATRO) has been revised to $89.33 / share. This is an increase of 13.77% from the prior estimate of $78.52 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.43 to a high of $112.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.63% from the latest reported closing price of $68.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics. This is an decrease of 112 owner(s) or 26.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRO is 0.16%, an increase of 16.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.92% to 32,058K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,850K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares , representing an increase of 23.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 51.80% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,764K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing an increase of 69.45%.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,068K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing a decrease of 13.74%.

Geode Capital Management holds 756K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 38.02% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 666K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 60.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 188.21% over the last quarter.

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