Astronics announces $150M convertible senior notes offering

Astronics (ATRO) Corporation announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $150M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
