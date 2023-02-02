Astron Energy in final stages of South African refinery restart

Adds quote, details

CAPE TOWN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L unit Astron Energy is in the final stages of fully restarting production at its 100,000 barrel per day South African refinery, the company said on Thursday, more than two years after a deadly explosion shuttered operations.

"We are in the final steps of a safe full restart ... and plan to fully recommence the production of refined products for supply into the Western Cape and the wider South African regions in the coming weeks," a company statement said.

Restarting the Cape Town refinery, the country's third largest and offline since an explosion in 2020 killed two workers, will help net importer South Africa secure petroleum supplies as several other refineries in the country look to shut down permanently.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Alexander Winning)

