Astron Energy in final stages of restarting its South African refinery

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

February 02, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Wendell Roelf for Reuters ->

CAPE TOWN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L unit Astron Energy is in the final stages of fully restarting production at its 100,000 barrel per day South African refinery, the company said on Thursday, more than two years after a deadly explosion shuttered operations.

