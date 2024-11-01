News & Insights

Stocks

Astron Connect’s $400,000 Private Placement Offering

November 01, 2024 — 09:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Astron Connect, Inc. (TSE:AST) has released an update.

Astron Connect Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering of 13,333,333 common shares at $0.03 per share, aiming to raise $400,000. The funds will primarily be used for general working capital and accrued fees, with the offering set to close around November 8, 2024, pending necessary approvals.

For further insights into TSE:AST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.