Astron Connect’s $400,000 Private Placement Offering

Astron Connect, Inc. (TSE:AST) has released an update.

Astron Connect Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering of 13,333,333 common shares at $0.03 per share, aiming to raise $400,000. The funds will primarily be used for general working capital and accrued fees, with the offering set to close around November 8, 2024, pending necessary approvals.

