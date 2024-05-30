Astron Connect Reports Improved Q2 Losses

Astron Connect, Inc. (TSE:AST) has released an update.

Astron Connect Inc. reported no revenue for Q2 2024 due to the closure of their main supplier, with a net loss decreasing by 57% to $53,959 compared to the previous year. Operating expenses also dropped by 38%, totaling $77,518, while the company’s working capital deficiency improved slightly to $181,870. Astron Connect continues to focus on assisting Canadian food and beverage companies in reaching emerging markets, particularly with their bottled water brands in China.

