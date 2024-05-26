News & Insights

Astro Resources Kickstarts Lithium Drilling in Nevada

May 26, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Astro Resources NL (AU:ASE) has released an update.

Astro Resources NL has launched a maiden drilling campaign at its Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, aiming to uncover a significant lithium deposit in North America. The initial phase includes 10 holes covering an area of 1,500 meters, targeting the lithium-rich Horse Camp Formation rocks, with results anticipated by the end of July. This exploratory step underlines the company’s North American lithium expansion strategy and could set the stage for further drilling in the latter half of the year.

