Astria Therapeutics Reports Positive Initial Results From ALPHA-STAR Trial - Quick Facts

March 25, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) reported positive initial proof-of-concept results from the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, in hereditary angioedema patients. Initial results showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Based on the positive results, the company plans to advance STAR-0215 to Phase 3 development with trial initiation expected in first quarter, 2025 and top-line results expected by year-end 2026.

The company expects that its current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $246.5 million as of December 31, 2023, plus $137.1 million from financing activity in the first quarter of 2024, will be sufficient to fund the company into mid-2027.

