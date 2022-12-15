Markets
Astria Therapeutics Prices Offering Of 9.08 Mln Shares At $11.01/Shr

December 15, 2022 — 06:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) announced Thursday the pricing of an underwritten offering of 9.08 million shares of its common stock at a price of $11.01 per share.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.36 million shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

All of the securities are being offered by Astria. The offering is expected to close on or about December 19, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

