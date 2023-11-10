News & Insights

Astria Therapeutics Presents Potential For STAR-0125 To Prevent HAE

(RTTNews) - Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) Friday announced new phase 1 a data confirming the potential for STAR-0125 to prevent Hereditary Angioedema or HAE attacks with dosing 2 or 4 times per year. The company presented the data through a poster presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology in Anaheim, California.

STAR-0215 is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in development for the treatment of HAE.

Astria now expects to deliver initial proof-of-concept data for STAR-0215 as a long-acting preventative therapy for HAE in Q1 2024.

Chris Morabito, chief medical officer at Astria said, "These new data, including long-term follow-up from the original cohorts and initial data from new, higher dose cohorts, support our vision for STAR-0215 as a first-choice therapy for HAE. These data confirm our approach to administer STAR-0215 once every three and every six months in future trials."

