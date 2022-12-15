Astria Reports Positive Preliminary Results From Phase 1a Trial Of STAR-0215

(RTTNews) - Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) reported positive preliminary results from the Phase 1a clinical trial of STAR-0215 in healthy subjects establishing early proof of concept of STAR-0215 as a potential long-acting preventative treatment for hereditary angioedema. The results showed rapid and sustained drug levels consistent with clinical benefit and sustained target engagement with plasma kallikrein inhibition for at least three months, supporting the potential for STAR-0215 to be dosed once every three months or less frequently. Blinded safety results showed that STAR-0215 was well-tolerated at all dose levels.

The company plans to initiate the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 trial in hereditary angioedema patients in first quarter 2023.

