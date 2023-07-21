Astria (ATXS) Rises 5% on Fast Track Tag for Angioedema Drug

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS announced that the FDA has granted fast track designation to its lead developmental candidate, STAR-0215, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Notably, HAE is characterized as a rare genetic disorder that causes severe unpredictable attacks of swelling throughout the body.

STAR-0215 is Astria’s monoclonal antibody, plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is currently being evaluated in a phase Ib/II ALPHA-STAR study in HAE patients. Per the company, STAR-0215 has the potential to become the first-choice preventative treatment for people with HAE dosed once every three or six months. Treatment with STAR-0215 could benefit patients by improving their quality of life, thereby catering to a significant unmet medical need.

The FDA’s fast track designations intend to expedite development and review timelines when preliminary nonclinical and clinical evidence indicates the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapies to address unmet medical needs for serious or life-threatening conditions. The fast track tag enables close communication between the FDA and sponsor to improve the efficiency of product development to get new therapeutics to patients faster.

Usually, companies, that receive the FDA’s fast track designation for a product candidate, can submit new drug application for such candidate on a rolling basis, which grants a faster review process of the application by the regulatory body. Additionally, drugs that receive fast track designation may be eligible for a priority review if certain criteria are met.

ATXS announced initiating the phase Ib/II ALPHA-STAR in February 2023. The study is enrolling patients with HAE types I and II. The early-mid-stage study will evaluate the safety and tolerability, changes in HAE attack rate, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and quality-of-life assessments, upon treatment with STAR-0215. Proof-of-concept results from the study are expected in mid-2024.

Per Astria, preliminary results from the phase Ia study in healthy subjects were coherent with STAR-0215’s target profile of being a long-acting preventative therapy, best-in-class pharmacokinetics profile and dosing once every three months or less frequently. Based on these encouraging results, the company plans to evaluate the potential for six-month administration of STAR-0215 in additional cohorts in the phase Ia study.

Preliminary data from the phase Ia additional cohorts are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

