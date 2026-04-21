AstraZeneca's Ultomiris Meets Goal in Rare Kidney Disease Study

AstraZeneca AZN announced positive results from an interim analysis of the ongoing late-stage I CAN study, which evaluated its blockbuster rare disease drug Ultomiris (ravulizumab) for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a rare progressive kidney disease.

At the interim analysis, the study met its first primary endpoint. Treatment with Ultomiris for 34 weeks led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in proteinuria (protein in urine), with effects observed as early as week 10.

While AstraZeneca did not disclose numerical data, it plans to share the results with regulatory authorities to pursue accelerated approval across key markets. The I CAN study will continue toward completion, with the second primary endpoint — change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) — to be evaluated at week 106.

Ultomiris is currently approved in the United States, Europe and Japan across four indications. These include atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome (aHUS), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder ("NMOSD") and paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria ("PNH").

The drug has become a key driver of growth for the company. In 2025, Ultomiris generated $4.72 billion in sales, up 20% year over year, driven by strong demand across approved indications, geographic expansion and continued patient conversion from Soliris.

AZN Stock Performance

The stock outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Players in the IgAN Space

If approved, Ultomiris will likely compete with the likes of Calliditas Therapeutics’ Tarpeyo, Novartis’ NVS Fabhalta and Travere Therapeutics’ TVTX Filspari.

Both Calliditas’ Tarpeyo and Travere’s Filspari are approved for a similar indication — to slow the decline in kidney function in adults with primary IgAN who are at risk of disease progression.

Novartis’ Fabhalta is approved under the accelerated pathway for reducing proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression. The NVS drug is approved for complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and PNH indications.

AZN’s COPD Drug Secures Win in Third Late-Stage Study

In a separate press release, AstraZeneca announced that its experimental monoclonal antibody, tozorakimab, met the primary endpoint in the phase III MIRANDA study for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD").

The study achieved its primary endpoint — the drug demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the annualized rate of moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations (or worsening of disease symptoms) compared with placebo. These findings are consistent with results from the phase III OBERON and TITANIA studies reported last month, both of which also met their primary endpoints.

The results highlight tozorakimab’s potential for a chronic condition like COPD, which remains the third leading cause of death globally, with approximately 400 million patients worldwide and limited treatment options. The drug targets IL-33, a key driver of inflammation. Rival treatments targeting this pathway, such as Sanofi SNY/Regeneron’s itepekimab and Roche’s astegolimab, have previously reported mixed or unsuccessful late-stage study results last year, emphasizing the significance of AstraZeneca’s data.

AstraZeneca PLC Price

AstraZeneca PLC price | AstraZeneca PLC Quote

AZN’s Zacks Rank

AstraZeneca currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.