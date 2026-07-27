AstraZeneca's Ultomiris HSCT-TMA Trial Shows Mixed Results; Pediatric Data Show Survival Benefit

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN) rare disease unit, Alexion, has announced results from its Phase III program evaluating Ultomiris (ravulizumab) in patients with thrombotic microangiopathy after haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT-TMA), a rare and life-threatening complication.

HSCT-TMA occurs in fewer than 6,000 patients annually in the U.S. and can cause blood clots, organ damage, and death. Treatment options are limited, making new therapies an urgent need.

In the adults and adolescent study (ALXN1210-TMA-313), Ultomiris did not achieve statistical significance for its primary endpoint of event-free survival at 26 weeks compared to placebo, though a trend toward benefit was observed.

In contrast, the pediatric study (ALXN1210-TMA-314) demonstrated clinically meaningful overall survival, with 87.2% of children alive at 26 weeks and 73.4% at 52 weeks. External control data from ALX-TMA-502 supported these findings.

The safety profile across both studies was consistent with prior experience with Ultomiris. AstraZeneca noted that the pediatric results represent a significant advance for children facing HSCT-TMA and confirmed plans to move forward with regulatory filings in this population. Discussions with regulators will continue regarding the adult indication.

Ultomiris has already received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Japan, and Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for pediatric HSCT-TMA.

AZN has traded between $142.98 and $212.71 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $172.32, up 1.84%.

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