News & Insights

Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca's Truqap Plus Faslodex Recommended For EU Approval By CHMP For Advanced Breast Cancer

April 29, 2024 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's Truqap (capivasertib) in combination with Faslodex (fulvestrant) has been recommended for approval in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of adult patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with one or more PIK3CA, AKT1, or PTEN-alterations following recurrence or progression on or after an endocrine-based regimen.

The recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was based on the results of the CAPItello-291 trial, which showed that the Truqap combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% versus Faslodex standard of care in a biomarker-altered population.

AstraZeneca noted that regulatory applications are currently under review in China and several other countries, and similar indications for Truqap in combination with Faslodex are already approved in Japan, the US and several other countries based on results from the CAPItello-291 trial.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.