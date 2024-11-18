News & Insights

AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso recommended for approval in EU by CHMP for certain NSCLC

November 18, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Tagrisso has been recommended for approval in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor exon 19 deletions or exon 21 substitution mutations and whose disease has not progressed during or following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy, or CRT, the company announced.

