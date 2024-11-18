AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso recommended for approval in EU by CHMP for certain NSCLC

AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Tagrisso has been recommended for approval in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor exon 19 deletions or exon 21 substitution mutations and whose disease has not progressed during or following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy, or CRT, the company announced.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.