US Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets broader U.S. approval for lung cancer

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

AstraZeneca said on Monday the U.S. medicines regulator had approved the British drugmaker's lung cancer therapy, Tagrisso, to treat another type of tumour in the lungs when diagnosed at an early stage.

Dec 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday the U.S. medicines regulator had approved the British drugmaker's lung cancer therapy, Tagrisso, to treat another type of tumour in the lungs when diagnosed at an early stage.

Tagrisso has been approved in the United States for adjuvant treatment of adults patients diagnosed early enough for the tumour to be surgically removed, and who have a mutation of the EGFR gene, AstraZeneca said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular