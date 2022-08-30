AstraZeneca’s Soriot on cures for pharma ills

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $208 bln drugmaker’s CEO is celebrating 10 years at the helm. In this edition of the Exchange podcast, he explains why after quadrupling the company’s share price, there is more to do. He also delves into Chinese competition and the consequences of caps on U.S. drug prices.

Listen to the podcast https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/THRH1653885106?selected=THRH7339479606

(Editing by Katrina Hamlin)

