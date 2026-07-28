AstraZeneca's Sone-Ve Improves Survival In Gastric Cancer Trial

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN) and Keymed Biosciences (2162.HK), through their joint venture with Lepu Biopharma, announced that the antibody drug conjugate Sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival for patients with advanced gastric cancers and gastroesophageal junction cancers.

The results came from a pivotal late-stage trial in CLDN18.2-positive patients who had received at least two prior lines of therapy.

The trial was designed with dual primary goals: overall survival in patients receiving third line and later treatment, and progression-free survival across the full trial population. It successfully achieved the survival benefit in the third line and later setting, while also demonstrating a key secondary endpoint of improved overall survival in the broader group of patients treated in the second line and later setting. These results confirm a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit.

For the other dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival, as assessed by blinded independent central review, results showed a trend toward improvement in patients treated in the second line and later setting, but this did not reach statistical significance.

AstraZeneca highlighted that these findings reinforce the promise of targeted therapies in hard-to-treat gastrointestinal cancers, where treatment options remain limited.

Keymed Biosciences, listed in Hong Kong, collaborated closely with AstraZeneca to advance the program. Lepu Biopharma contributed to the joint venture, underscoring the multinational effort behind the development.

Gastric cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer mortality, worldwide, particularly in Asia. The positive survival data from Sone-Ve offers hope for patients with CLDN18.2-positive tumors, a subgroup that has historically faced poor outcomes.

Sone-Ve is a potential first-in-class CLDN18.2-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC) with a monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) payload. It has received Orphan Drug Designation from both the U.S. FDA and the European Commission for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers. In China, it has also been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for second-line treatment of gastric cancer.

AstraZeneca noted that further data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting and shared with global regulatory authorities.

AZN has traded between $142.98 and $212.71 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $169.64, up 0.22%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $168.69, down 0.59%.

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