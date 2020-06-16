AstraZeneca's Potential Vaccine Likely To Protect Against Covid-19 For A Year : Report

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine is expected to provide protection against Covid-19 for about a year, according to a report by Reuters.

The vaccine developed by the University of Oxford have begun human trials with a phase I trial in U.K. due to end soon and a phase III trial already begun, the report quoted the company CEO Pascal Soriot as saying on a Belgian radio station.

Soriot reportedly said the clinical trials results could come in August or September. In Parallel, the company will manufacture the vaccine and deliver it from October, if all goes well.

After protection comes to end in a year, it is unclear whether people would be instructed to get another dose, or another vaccine, or rely on COVID-19 treatments if they're approved. So far, Gilead Science's remdesivir is the only treatment with an emergency use authorization.

AstraZeneca said Saturday that it had signed contracts with France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands to supply up to 400 million doses of the University of Oxford's potential Covid-19 vaccine.

The company recently reached similar agreements with the UK, U.S. to supply the potential vaccine.

Vaccine makers are racing against time to develop a vaccine to fight the novel coronavirus. There are more than 130 candidate vaccines in development against SARS-COV-2, the pathogen that causes COVID-19, of which 10 have moved into clinical trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.