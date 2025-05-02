AstraZeneca's New Asthma Treatment Shows Strong Results In Late-stage Trials

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN.L, AZN) triple-combination inhaler, Breztri Aerosphere, has shown positive results in late-stage clinical trials for patients with uncontrolled asthma. The trials, called KALOS and LOGOS, found that the inhaler significantly improved lung function compared to commonly used dual-combination inhalers. The findings suggest Breztri Aerosphere could offer a more effective treatment option for asthma patients.

There were no new safety or tolerability signals identified for Breztri in KALOS or LOGOS, the company said in a statement.

Breztri is an inhaled triple-combination therapy approved for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults in more than 80 countries worldwide including the US, EU, China and Japan.

