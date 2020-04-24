US Markets
AstraZeneca's Lynparza meets secondary goal in prostate cancer study

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AstraZeneca and Merck's ovarian and breast cancer drug Lynparza met a key secondary goal in a late-stage study investigating its effectiveness in men with prostate cancer and certain genetic mutations, the British company said on Friday.

Lynparza was successful in helping patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and BRCA1/2 or ATM gene mutations live longer compared with hormonal anticancer therapies such as enzalutamide or abiraterone, new data from the study showed.

AstraZeneca had said in August last year that the study had met its main goal.

