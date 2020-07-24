AstraZeneca's lung disease treatment gets FDA nod

July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca's drug to treat patients with a form of lung disease, the drugmaker said on Friday.

The drug Breztri Aerosphere is being approved as a maintenance treatment for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the third leading cause of death globally, the British drugmaker said. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;)) Keywords: ASTRAZENECA FDA/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.