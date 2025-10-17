AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Improves Disease-Free Survival In Early-Stage Bladder Cancer

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN), Friday announced positive Phase III results from its POTOMAC trial, showing that adding one year of treatment with Imfinzi; durvalumab to standard BCG therapy significantly improved disease-free survival in patients with BCG-naïve, high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer compared to BCG alone.

After a median follow-up of over five years, the Imfinzi regimen reduced the risk of high-risk disease recurrence or death by 32 percent.

An estimated 87 percent of patients treated with Imfinzi remained alive and disease-free at two years versus 82 percent for BCG alone.

No new safety issues were found, and the safety profile of Imfinzi and BCG together was in line with the known effects of each medication.

According to AstraZeneca, the findings lend credence to Imfinzi's potential as a novel treatment for bladder cancer in its early stages and expand its application beyond the muscle-invasive setting, where it is currently approved in the US, EU, and Japan.

POTOMAC's findings were simultaneously published in The Lancet and presented at the ESMO Congress 2025 in Berlin.

AZN is currently trading at $83.86, up $0.03 or 0.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

