AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails main goal of advanced cervical cancer study

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Thursday its cancer drug Imfinzi in a late-stage trial failed to improve the chances of patients with locally advanced cervical cancer living without the disease worsening, when given along with chemoradiotherapy.

The results from the so-called "CALLA" trial compared the combination to chemoradiotherapy alone, and are a setback for AstraZeneca's efforts to develop cancer therapies - a major area of focus for the drugmaker.

