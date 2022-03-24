AZN

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails main goal in advanced cervical cancer study

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its drug Imfinzi, along with chemoradiotherapy, failed to achieve the main goal of improving survival in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer without the disease worsening.

Adds detail, executive comment, background

March 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Thursday its drug Imfinzi, along with chemoradiotherapy, failed to achieve the main goal of improving survival in patients with locally advanced cervical cancer without the disease worsening.

The late-stage study, dubbed "CALLA", tested progression-free survival of patients with the combination against chemoradiotherapy alone, the drugmaker said, and the results are seen as a setback for its efforts in a major area of focus.

Imfinzi belongs to the immunotherapy class of treatments that boost the body's own defences to fight cancer by using antibodies that block or bind to foreign substances in the body.

The treatment, mainly a lung cancer therapy, generated $2.41 billion in 2021 sales, and is currently under development and regulatory review for other cancer indications as well, including tumours in the bladder.

"While the results were not what we hoped for, insights from the trial will advance our understanding and application of immunotherapy across our broad clinical development programme," Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology R&D at AstraZeneca, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters