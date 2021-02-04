AstraZeneca's Forxiga Approved In China For Heart Failure

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said Thursday that China has approved the company's Forxiga or dapagliflozin to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or HfrEF.

Forxiga or dapagliflozin is a first-in-class, oral, once-daily SGLT2 inhibitor.

Heart failure is a life-threatening chronic disease that prevents the heart from pumping sufficient levels of blood around the body.1 At least half of patients with HF have a reduced ejection fraction, which occurs when the left ventricle muscle is not able to contract adequately, and therefore expels less oxygen-rich blood into the body.

Forxiga, which is known as Farxiga in the US, is approved in the US, Europe, Japan and several other countries around the world for the treatment of adult patients with HFrEF.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.