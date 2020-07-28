AstraZeneca's Farxiga meets chronic kidney disease trial main goal

July 28 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Tuesday its diabetes drug Farxiga met the main goal in a late-stage trial testing the drug's effectiveness in treating patients with chronic kidney disease.

The trial also met all of its secondary goals in chronic kidney disease patients with and without type-2 diabetes".

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru: Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.