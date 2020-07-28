AZN

AstraZeneca's Farxiga meets chronic kidney disease trial main goal

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday its diabetes drug Farxiga met the main goal in a late-stage trial testing the drug's effectiveness in treating patients with chronic kidney disease.

The trial also met all of its secondary goals in chronic kidney disease patients with and without type-2 diabetes".

