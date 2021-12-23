AstraZeneca's Evusheld Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Omicron Variant In Studies

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) Evusheld, a long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19, retained neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, the company said on Thursday, citing data from Oxford and Washington Universities.

Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) is one of two antibody therapies authorized for use that showed neutralizing activity against Omicron and against all other variants of concern in these two studies.

Evusheld received Emergency Use Authorization in the US in December 2021 for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or immunosuppressive medications and who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, as well as those individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended.

Evusheld is contraindicated in individuals with previous severe hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, to any component of Evusheld.

