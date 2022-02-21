AZN

AstraZeneca's Enhertu shows promise for broader breast cancer use

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AstraZeneca said on Monday its cancer drug Enhertu helped patients with a type of advanced breast cancer live longer without their condition worsening versus chemotherapy, potentially widening the drug's use.

The drug, developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, showed an improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival in certain cancer patients regardless of their hormone receptor status.

