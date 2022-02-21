AstraZeneca's Enhertu shows promise for broader breast cancer use

Feb 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its cancer drug Enhertu helped patients with a type of advanced breast cancer live longer without their condition worsening versus chemotherapy, potentially widening the drug's use.

The drug, developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, showed an improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival in certain cancer patients regardless of their hormone receptor status.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

