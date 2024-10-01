AstraZeneca's Enhertu sBLA Gets FDA Priority Tag for Expanded Use

AstraZeneca AZN and partner Daiichi Sankyo announced that the FDA has accepted the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking approval for expanded use of Enhertu for HER2-low metastatic breast cancer.

The companies are seeking approval for Enhertu to treat unresectable or metastatic HER2-low or HER2-ultralow breast cancer in adult patients who have received at least one endocrine therapy in the metastatic setting.

The sBLA looks to expand the currently approved indication of Enhertu in HER2-low metastatic breast cancer to include use in an earlier disease setting as well as in a broader patient population that includes HER2-ultralow.

With the FDA granting a priority review to the sBLA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected in the first quarter of 2025. Enhertu has also earlier received the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation in the United States for the treatment of HER2-low or HER2-ultralow metastatic breast cancer.

Filing Based on AZN's DESTINY-Breast06 Study

The latest sBLA was based on data from the phase III DESTINY-Breast06 study, which compared Enhertu to chemotherapy.

Data from the study showed that treatment with Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 37% per blinded independent central review as compared to chemotherapy.

Also, treatment with Enhertu in patients with HER2-low expression led to progression-free survival (PFS) of 13.2 months as compared to 8.1 months for chemotherapy. This was the primary endpoint of the study. In patients with HER2-ultralow expression, treatment with Enhertu demonstrated a median PFS of 13.2 months versus 8.3 months for chemotherapy.

The safety profile of Enhertu was similar to that seen in previous studies for breast cancer indications.

Enhertu — A Key Oncology Drug for AZN

Enhertu, a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), is jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

ADCs are considered a disruptive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry as these have the potential to enable better treatment of cancer by harnessing the targeting power of antibodies to deliver cytotoxic molecule drugs to tumors.

Enhertu is presently approved for advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric cancer, previously treated HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic HER2-positive and HER2-low breast cancer and solid tumors.

Daiichi Sankyo recognizes the U.S. sales of Enhertu while AstraZeneca records its share of gross profit margin from Enhertu sales under Alliance revenues. In the first six months of 2024, Enhertu generated $683 million in alliance revenues for AstraZeneca.

