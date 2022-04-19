Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca's ENHERTU Granted Priority Review In U.S. For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) and Daiichi Sankyo said that they have received notification of acceptance of the supplemental Biologics License Application of ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for the treatment of adult patients in the U.S. with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have a HER2 (ERBB2) mutation and who have received a prior systemic therapy. The application has also been granted Priority Review.

ENHERTU is a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.

The application is based on data from the pivotal DESTINY-Lung01 phase 2 trial and is supported by the phase 1 trial.

Based on pivotal DESTINY-Lung01 results showing Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca's ENHERTU demonstrated a 54.9% tumor response rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular