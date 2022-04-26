AstraZeneca's Enhertu Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation In U.S. For Metastatic Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca's (AZN, AZN.L) Enhertu has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-negative) breast cancer who have received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.

Patients with hormone receptor (HR) positive breast cancer should additionally have received or be ineligible for endocrine therapy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to accelerate the development and regulatory review of potential new medicines that are intended to treat a serious condition and address a significant unmet medical need.

The FDA granted the designation based on data from the pivotal DESTINY-Breast04 phase 3 trial where ENHERTU demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in both progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with HER2 low unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer with HR positive or HR negative disease versus physician's choice of chemotherapy, which is the current standard of care.

Enhertu has now been granted five Breakthrough Therapy Designations, including three in breast cancer and one in both lung and gastric cancers.

Enhertu is a specifically engineered HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.

