AstraZeneca's Enhertu gets broader EU approval for breast cancer

July 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday its cancer drug Enhertu was approved in the European Union for treating an aggressive form of breast cancer characterised by a high rate of the protein HER2, widening the therapy's indications for use in the region.

The approval of the treatment, developed along with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T, for earlier use in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, follows an endorsement by the European Medicines Agency last month.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

