AZN

AstraZeneca's diabetes drug gets FDA nod to treat heart failure

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Phil Noble / Reuters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plc's drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in certain patients, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in certain patients, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The approval by the FDA was based on positive results from a late-stage trial, where the diabetes drug, Farxiga, achieved a statistically significant reduction in cardiovascular deaths or hospitalisation for heart failure, compared with placebo.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters