AstraZeneca's diabetes drug gets FDA nod to treat heart failure

May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in certain patients, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The approval by the FDA was based on positive results from a late-stage trial, where the diabetes drug, Farxiga, achieved a statistically significant reduction in cardiovascular deaths or hospitalisation for heart failure, compared with placebo.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

