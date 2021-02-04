AstraZeneca's COVID shots may arrive in Canada before end March if approved-minister

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Deliveries of AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine to Canada could begin before the end of March, if the country's health regulator approves its use, federal procurement minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

AstraZeneca Canada filed a rolling application for its vaccine with Health Canada in October and is waiting for approval from the drug regulator.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)

((denny.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 301 0464; Reuters Messaging: denny.thomas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.