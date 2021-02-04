US Markets
AstraZeneca's COVID shots may arrive in Canada before end March if approved-minister

Allison Martell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Deliveries of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to Canada could begin before the end of March, if the country's health regulator approves its use, federal procurement minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

AstraZeneca Canada filed a rolling application for its vaccine with Health Canada in October and is waiting for approval from the drug regulator.

