Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Vaxzevria Granted Full Marketing Authorization In Europe

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant], formerly AZD1222), has been granted full marketing authorization in the European Union, the British drug major said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vaxzevria was originally granted a conditional marketing authorization due to the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full marketing authorization is based on totality of efficacy and safety data confirming the benefits of Vaxzevria.

The company noted that full marketing authorization covers the use of Vaxzevria in both a primary vaccination series, and as both a heterologous (with an approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) or homologous (all the same vaccine) third dose booster.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular