AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Conditional Marketing Authorisation In European Union

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said its COVID-19 vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union. The CHMP recommends two doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca to be administered at a four- to 12-week interval in people aged 18 years and older. The recommendation was based on an analysis of 23,745 participants.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions for at least six months. The vaccine has already been granted a CMA or emergency use in close to 40 countries.

AstraZeneca said the company is working with the EU for active immunisation to begin across member states.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.