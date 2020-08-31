AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters late-stage study in U.S.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Monday it began to enroll 30,000 participants aged above 18 in a late-stage study to evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.

Participants are being randomized to receive two doses of either AZD1222 or a saline control, four weeks apart, with twice as many participants receiving the potential vaccine as the saline control, the company said.

The study is being funded by the U.S. government, the London-listed company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

