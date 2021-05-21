AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For Emergency Use In Japan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said Friday that its COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Japan. The first doses are expected to be available in the coming weeks.

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted a special approval for emergency use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, formerly AZD1222, for active immunisation of individuals aged 18 years and older.

The approval was based on positive Phase III efficacy and safety data from the Oxford University-led clinical trial program in the UK, Brazil and South Africa, and a Phase I/II trial in Japan.

Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency recommended that the use of Vaxzevria should be limited to adults and administered intramuscularly as two 0.5 mL doses given four to 12 weeks apart, with an interval greater than eight weeks being preferable to maximize its efficacy.

The vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in more than 80 countries across six continents and has also received Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization, which accelerates the pathway to access in up to 142 countries through the COVAX Facility.

Vaxzevria was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech.

Earlier today, Moderna announced that its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in Japan for emergency use. Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., which is in deal with Moderna, will begin the vaccine distribution in Japan immediately. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for emergency use in adults aged 18 years and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.