AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For Emergency Supply In UK - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency supply in the UK, with the first doses being released today so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA has provided authorisation for emergency supply of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, formerly AZD1222, for the active immunisation of individuals 18 years or older.

The authorisation recommends two doses administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks. The company noted that this regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalisations more than 14 days after the second dose.

AstraZeneca said it is working with Public Health England and National Health Service England to support the deployment and roll out of the vaccine in the UK.

The company aims to supply millions of doses in the first quarter as part of an agreement with the government to supply up to 100 million doses in total.

