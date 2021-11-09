AstraZeneca's COVID-19 cocktail clears first step for registration in Australia

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional determination to AstraZeneca AZN.L for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against the COVID-19.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration added that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the antibody cocktail, EVUSHELD, in Australia.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.