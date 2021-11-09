AZN

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 cocktail clears first step for registration in Australia

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Australia's medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional determination to AstraZeneca for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against the COVID-19.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional determination to AstraZeneca AZN.L for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against the COVID-19.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration added that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the antibody cocktail, EVUSHELD, in Australia.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More