AstraZeneca's combo lung disease therapy falls short of FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve AstraZeneca Plc's combo therapy to treat a form of lung disease, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said that it will work closely with the FDA regarding next steps, including submitting results from an additional late-stage study, which was not completed at the time the marketing application was submitted to the health regulator.

