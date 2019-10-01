AstraZeneca's combo lung disease therapy falls short of FDA approval

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L combo therapy to treat a form of lung disease, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said that it will work closely with the FDA regarding next steps, including submitting results from an additional late-stage study, which was not completed at the time the marketing application was submitted to the health regulator.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.